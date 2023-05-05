Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.