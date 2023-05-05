Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.27

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.27 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 15,123 shares trading hands.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.67 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.11.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

