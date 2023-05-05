FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Issued By B. Riley

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s FY2027 earnings at $6.22 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HROW. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Barclays PLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $16,980,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
