FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Decreased by Analyst

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 10.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$18.42 and a 1-year high of C$28.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.42.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

