FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.82 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FutureFuel by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

