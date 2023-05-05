Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $10.00. Funko shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 186,203 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Funko Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $580.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at $435,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $49,250.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 114,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,254 shares of company stock valued at $254,726 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Funko by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Funko by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

