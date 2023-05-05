Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.45–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.10 million. Funko also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 648,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.36 million, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,254 shares of company stock worth $254,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Funko by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

