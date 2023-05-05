Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $28.52

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $31.42. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 114,573 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $959.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

