Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,732.44% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

