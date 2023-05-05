Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$142.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.32 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of FRSH traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 994,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $127,338.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $127,338.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 210.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

