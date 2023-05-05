Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 230,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.
