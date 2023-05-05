Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 230,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 over the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.