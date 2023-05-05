Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 934 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

