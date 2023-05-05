Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.01 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 866.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

