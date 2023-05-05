Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,744 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

CARR stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

