Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $8.36 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

