Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading Down 2.3%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.87. 137,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 131,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 169,765 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 267,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $819,000.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

