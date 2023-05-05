Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. 23,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

