Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fox Factory updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $9.17 on Friday, hitting $97.54. 722,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,504. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory Company Profile

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

