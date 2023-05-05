Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.96.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$61.02. 480,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,614. The company has a market cap of C$29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26.

About Fortis

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9262174 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.