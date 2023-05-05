Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Fortinet stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,453. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

