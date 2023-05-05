Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.44-$1.48 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

