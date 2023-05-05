Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

