Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a £140 ($174.91) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a £102 ($127.44) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($188.66) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($167.42) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($224.89) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £142.27 ($177.75).

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at £153.80 ($192.15) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($91.70) and a 12 month high of £168.32 ($210.30). The company has a market cap of £27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,890.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £145.84 and a 200 day moving average price of £129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). In related news, insider John Bryant acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). Also, insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £142.27 ($177.75) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($177,748.63). Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

