Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.

Fluor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. Fluor has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fluor

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

