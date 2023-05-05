Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.77 and last traded at $57.09. Approximately 1,450,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,274,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.

Five9 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

