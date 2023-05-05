Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.16.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.