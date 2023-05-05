First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

