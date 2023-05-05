First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

First National Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FN opened at C$38.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.19. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$40.50.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$414.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.00 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, analysts predict that First National Financial will post 2.9618677 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$617,980.77. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

