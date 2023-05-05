First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $27.21 on Monday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.