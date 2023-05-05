First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.007.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$7.59 and a one year high of C$13.73.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at First Majestic Silver

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

