First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

