Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.50 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 195.50 ($2.44). 15,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 41,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.44).

Fintel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £204.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,211.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.36.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fintel

Fintel Company Profile

In other Fintel news, insider Phil Smith purchased 81,214 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £159,991.58 ($199,889.53). Company insiders own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

