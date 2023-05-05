Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Robert N. Latella Acquires 10,000 Shares

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $232.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

