Financial Comparison: Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) vs. Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alvotech and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 1 2 1 0 2.00 Zura Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alvotech presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Alvotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alvotech is more favorable than Zura Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alvotech has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech N/A N/A N/A Zura Bio N/A -46.32% 2.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvotech and Zura Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $83.03 million 3.63 -$513.58 million N/A N/A Zura Bio N/A N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A

Zura Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alvotech.

Summary

Alvotech beats Zura Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

About Zura Bio

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

