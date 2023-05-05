FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. FIGS updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $7.70. 6,566,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Get FIGS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. State Street Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 340.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 750,729 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.