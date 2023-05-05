Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Evan Bayh Acquires 5,000 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FITB opened at $23.24 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

