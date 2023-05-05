Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.30.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.