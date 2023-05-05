Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $293.64

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $293.64 and last traded at $291.79, with a volume of 929069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.03.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.