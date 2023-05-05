Fellaz Price Tops $2.33 on Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00008004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $1.65 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

