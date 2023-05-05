Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,158. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 30.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

