Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Stephanie Covert Sells 1,335 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephanie Covert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00.
Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $736.65 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $760.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,656,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
