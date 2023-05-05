Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Stephanie Covert Sells 1,335 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $736.65 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $760.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.27.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,656,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

