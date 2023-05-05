Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after acquiring an additional 184,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $133,106,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

