EXFO (TSE:EXF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.81

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81 and traded as high as C$7.86. EXFO shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,106 shares trading hands.

EXFO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$448.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.81.

EXFO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.