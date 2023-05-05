Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

EXC stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

