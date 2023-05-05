Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

XTC stock opened at C$7.46 on Monday. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$6.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.48.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$139.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.80 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.5300072 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

