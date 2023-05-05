Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $97.25. Approximately 493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

