Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.