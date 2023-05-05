Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Reiterated by 58.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at 58.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Everi Stock Up 2.5 %

EVRI stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 635,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,441. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 412,110 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 367,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Everi by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,472,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,762,000 after buying an additional 291,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

