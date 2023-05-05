Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

