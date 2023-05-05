Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.62. 677,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,165,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

